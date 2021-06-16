STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Free water scheme not applicable to areas outside GHMC limits

Around 41 per cent of the consumers in GHMC limits are availing 20,000 litres under the scheme.

Published: 16th June 2021 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) clarified that 20 kilolitres of drinking water under the free water supply scheme is not extended to peripheral municipalities and municipal corporations. Several requests have come from people living in peripheral ULBs of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for the free water supply scheme, but the State Government has extended the scheme only upto GHMC limits.

Around 41 per cent of the consumers in GHMC limits are availing 20,000 litres under the scheme. Of the total 9,73,977 water connections, as many as 4,06,508 connections have linked their Aadhar number to avail free water benefiting around 8,24,000 households.

A rebate was extended from December 2020 to April 2021 to consumers who linked their Aadhaar and fixed their functioning meters before April 30. The HMWS&SB informed that in several instances it was found that meters are available, but remain non-functional and hence, the benefit is not extended to all. Citizens have been requested to check the functioning of their meters.

In case of apartments, complexes, domestic colonies, unless the Aadhaar for all the units are linked, full rebate is not extended. In such cases, the rebate is extended only to the people residing in flats/units who linked their Aadhaar. 

The free water scheme is in force even after April 30 and consumers can still register for the scheme by linking their Aadhaar and fixing the meters, however, the rebate will be extended to such connections prospectively after linking Aadhaar and fixing functional meters. Only one account can be registered for rebate under one Aadhaar number.  Consumers can contact 155313 customer care for further clarifications on the scheme.

