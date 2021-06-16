STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

HMDA to hold plot auctions on July 16, 17

HMDA put up 8 plots in Kokapet and 5 plots in Khanamet belonging to TSIIC for auction

Published: 16th June 2021 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A notification has been issued by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Tuesday for the eauctioning of 13 prime plots in Kokapet and Khanamet. For registration, interested persons can visit https://www. mstcecommerce.com. The last date for registration is July 13, while the registration fee for each plot is `11,800, inclusive of GST. The Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) amount is `5 crore per plot and the last date for payment of EMD is upto 5 pm of July 14.

A pre-bid meeting will be held on June 25 at 11.30 am. The HMDA has put its eight plots (49.91 acres) in Kokapet and five plots in Khanamet (15.01 acres) belonging to Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) up for auction. The e-auctioning of Kokapet plots named as ‘Neopolis Layout’ will be held on July 15 while the Khanamet plots will be auctioned off on July 16.

The minimum upset price fixed by the HMDA is Rs 25 crore per acre. The HMDA is expecting that there will be tough competition from the bidders to claim the prime plots and hoping that they bid up to `35 to `40 crore per bid. Through e-auctioning of plots, the HMDA is expecting to raise anywhere between `2,000 crore and `2,500 crore from 13 plots. The plots vary in size from one acre to 8.94 acres and all plots are bounded by 36 metre and 45 metre roads.

The notification can also be accessed on https:// auctions.hmda.gov. in, https://www.mstcecommerce. com and www.tsiic.telangana. gov.in. After the completion of the e-auction, the highest bidder has to pay minimum 33 per cent of the sale value as first installment within seven days upon confirmation of the allotment, the second installment of 33 per cent sale value has to be paid within two months and the final installment should be paid before October 25.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp