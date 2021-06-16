HMDA to hold plot auctions on July 16, 17

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A notification has been issued by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Tuesday for the eauctioning of 13 prime plots in Kokapet and Khanamet. For registration, interested persons can visit https://www. mstcecommerce.com. The last date for registration is July 13, while the registration fee for each plot is `11,800, inclusive of GST. The Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) amount is `5 crore per plot and the last date for payment of EMD is upto 5 pm of July 14.

A pre-bid meeting will be held on June 25 at 11.30 am. The HMDA has put its eight plots (49.91 acres) in Kokapet and five plots in Khanamet (15.01 acres) belonging to Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) up for auction. The e-auctioning of Kokapet plots named as ‘Neopolis Layout’ will be held on July 15 while the Khanamet plots will be auctioned off on July 16.

The minimum upset price fixed by the HMDA is Rs 25 crore per acre. The HMDA is expecting that there will be tough competition from the bidders to claim the prime plots and hoping that they bid up to `35 to `40 crore per bid. Through e-auctioning of plots, the HMDA is expecting to raise anywhere between `2,000 crore and `2,500 crore from 13 plots. The plots vary in size from one acre to 8.94 acres and all plots are bounded by 36 metre and 45 metre roads.

The notification can also be accessed on https:// auctions.hmda.gov. in, https://www.mstcecommerce. com and www.tsiic.telangana. gov.in. After the completion of the e-auction, the highest bidder has to pay minimum 33 per cent of the sale value as first installment within seven days upon confirmation of the allotment, the second installment of 33 per cent sale value has to be paid within two months and the final installment should be paid before October 25.