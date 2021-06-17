Nala works: Telangana government allows GHMC to seek loan of Rs 850 cr from international agencies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government recently gave its nod to the cash-strapped Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to approach financial institutions for obtaining loans of over Rs 850 crore to strengthen the existing nala network in the city and to set up new ones to avoid flooding.

For raising the money, the civic body will also seek help from external aided agencies such as the Green Climate Fund, World Bank, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and other agencies.

Sources said that a meeting would be held with financial institutions this week for obtaining funds for nala improvement.

These works are being taken up the Strategic Nala Development Plan (SNDP), a wing of the GHMC.

Under the short term plan for 2021-22, the State government gave administrative sanction for 55 works, covering 25 packages, and costing Rs 858 crore, to improve the stormwater drainage system in the city and its outskirts in the Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration (HUA). The SNDP, aims to mitigate flood inundation by 2025.