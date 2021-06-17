Video analytics boost passenger safety at Hyderabad airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To ensure that Covid-19 protocols are adhered to, the Hyderabad International Airport is implementing Queue Management Systems, which combines IoT (Internet of Things) security cameras and AI (Artificial Intelligence) video analytics.

The GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) has collaborated with technology partner AllGoVision Technologies in this endeavour. Queue management at various touch points of the airport such as entry, check-in, security, immigration, and reducing passenger waiting time are key to enhanced passenger experience and safety.

This smart queue management solution uses advanced camera-based video analytics which helps airport staff constantly monitor key parameters such as peak passenger waiting time and take corrective action as needed. “Our detailed Queue Management solution aids in providing accurate business intelligence for managing people at the airport,” K Srinivasan, CEO AllGoVision, said.