As lockdown eases, migrants trudge back to Hyderabad in search of livelihood

Ridhima Gupta By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the State begins exiting from the lockdown, several migrant workers from different States have started returning to Hyderabad in search of livelihood. Soon after the start of the Covid-19 second wave, their exodus began from the city, much like in the first wave. In the last two months, most transit points of the city saw a huge rush with migrant workers, some alone, some with their families leaving for their native villages.

However, as the effect of second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic begins abating, migrant workers have again started coming back to the cities. On Thursday, several migrant workers at the Secunderabad railway station, and other city transit points, were seen pouring into the city. Speaking to Express, L Chaturvedi, Dy. Commissioner of Labour, said, “During the first wave, more than 3 lakh migrant workers left from the State. However, in the second wave we witnessed a lower migration of workers from Hyderabad.”

According to the data provided by the department, around 2 lakh workers left the city for their native villages such as West Bengal, Jharkhand, UP, Bihar, and Uttarakhand.“Now, with the restart of most activities in the city, and the demand for the labourers increasing, we are getting reports of migrants returning from their villages to Hyderabad. Migrants have more job opportunities in the city than in their villages, which is why they are now returning,” he said. Chaturvedi pointed out that this time the migration was low as the government and other stakeholders were providing help to the migrants.