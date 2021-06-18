STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

As lockdown eases, migrants trudge back to Hyderabad in search of livelihood

In the last two months, most transit points of the city saw a huge rush with migrant workers, some alone, some with their families leaving for their native villages. 

Published: 18th June 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

As per the state government’s Post Disaster Needs Assessment 2018, there are 34.85 lakh migrants in Kerala.

Image used for representational purpose only

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the State begins exiting from the lockdown, several migrant workers from different States have started returning to Hyderabad in search of livelihood. Soon after the start of the Covid-19 second wave, their exodus began from the city, much like in the first wave. In the last two months, most transit points of the city saw a huge rush with migrant workers, some alone, some with their families leaving for their native villages. 

However, as the effect of second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic begins abating, migrant workers have again started coming back to the cities. On Thursday, several migrant workers at the Secunderabad railway station, and other city transit points, were seen pouring into the city. Speaking to Express, L Chaturvedi, Dy. Commissioner of Labour, said, “During the first wave, more than 3 lakh migrant workers left from the State. However, in the second wave we witnessed a lower migration of workers from Hyderabad.”

According to the data provided by the department, around 2 lakh workers left the city for their native villages such as West Bengal, Jharkhand, UP, Bihar, and Uttarakhand.“Now, with the restart of most activities in the city, and the demand for the labourers increasing, we are getting reports of migrants returning from their villages to Hyderabad. Migrants have more job opportunities in the city than in their villages, which is why they are now returning,” he said. Chaturvedi pointed out that this time the migration was low as the government and other stakeholders were providing help to the migrants.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Hyderabad migrants lockdown
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp