Biryani wars: Customers, staff fight over taste of dish at Hyderabad restauarant

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An argument over the taste of mutton biryani led to a quarrel between the restaurant staff and customers at Mailardevpally on Wednesday.

Following complaints from both parties, the police registered a case and started their investigation. On Wednesday evening, during the lockdown relaxation hours, three youngsters went to a restaurant and ate mutton biryani. While paying the bill at the counter, they said the biryani wasn’t tasty.

Taking offence, a staffer allegedly replied in a curt manner and this led to a quarrel between both groups. Patrol teams rushed to the spot and detained them in the police station.