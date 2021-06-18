Infant’s body found in water tank on roof near Hyderabad, kin under suspicion

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The body of an infant was found in the water tank of their house at Anajpur in Abdullapurmet under the Rachakonda commissionerate on the city outskirts on Friday.

Police registered a murder case and started an investigation.

K Purushotham Reddy, ACP, Vanasthalipuram, said the house was locked and there are no signs of any outsider entering the house. “We are suspecting the role of the insiders," he said.

Latha, who got married more than a decade ago, was residing at her parents’ home at Anajpur village where she delivered a male child two months ago. Her elder brother and sister-in-law also live in the same house.

Latha's husband lives at Chintalkunta, LB Nagar.

On Thursday night, around 1 am, Latha’s parents woke up to attend nature’s call. Before getting back to sleep, they checked all the doors and the main gate was closed properly. Around 4 am on Friday when Latha woke up, she found the child missing. She immediately woke her family members and all started searching.

Soon, upon informed, the cops rushed to the spot and inquired about the case from the locals and checked for clues from the CCTV cameras in the area. Later, they searched in the water tank on the terrace and found the child in it.

The body was pulled out and sent to hospital but was declared dead there.

Police found that the family also has a pet dog, which usually does not allow outsiders. With this clue and after examining the house, police ruled out any role of an outsider in the case. Dog squad and clues team were also called in to examine the spot.

Police sent the body for postmortem and are questioning the family members.