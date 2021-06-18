Plumber cleaning drain vent dies at Hyderabad airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a freak mishap in the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Hyderabad, Narasimha Reddy (42), a plumber working for a third-party facilities management agency, died while checking drainage lines for leakages.

Two other workers identified as Zakir and Ilyas, from the same agency, who were working with Narsimha Reddy, escaped unhurt in the incident, which occurred around 8 pm in the International Arrivals area, said police. DCP Shamshabad N Prakash Reddy said a case of causing death due to negligence (304A of the IPC) has been registered against the agency Faber Sindoori Facility Management Services for not taking safety measures while executing cleaning works.

A spokesperson of GMR said a worker of Faber Sindoori Facilities Management Services was found dead on Thursday. “The cause of death is yet to be ascertained. We are offering all our support to the family of the deceased,” he said. On Thursday night, a team from Faber Sindoori Facility Management Services was assigned to attend to a drainage leakage.

Narasimha Reddy, Zakir and Ilyas climbed the drainage line which is located in the roof of the International arrivals area and entered the vent, while their other team members were waiting down, assisting them. This drainage line is of the departure area, which is located above the arrivals area. They poured acid into the drainage pipes to arrest the leakage.

But thick smoke emitted from the acid, due to which all three fell unconscious and collapsed in the vent, which is around 6 feet in height and width. When there was no response from them, the workers below, alerted the rescue teams, who rushed to the spot and pulled the three persons out from the vent. They were rushed to the Apollo Health facility at the airport. Narasimha Reddy was declared dead, while the other two recovered after first aid. Narasimha Reddy’s body was shifted for a post-mortem. It is suspected that he died due to asphyxia.