Water supply on alternate days for consumers in ORR limits from today

Further, the HMWS&SB will take up the laying of water supply feeder and distribution lines in a few ill-served areas soon.
 

Water Tap

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Over 56,000 consumers who have tap connections in the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits are going to receive drinking water supply on alternate days from June 18, while earlier they would get the water supply once in three or more days. 

On directions of the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) allocated an additional 50 million litres per day (MLD) of water to seven municipal corporations, 18 municipalities, 17 gram panchayats comprising 193 villages. 

M Dana Kishore, Managing Director, HMWS&SB, held a meeting with the engineers of Operations and Maintenance Divisions along with Transmission Divisions of ORR to increase the drinking water supply. Further, the HMWS&SB will take up the laying of water supply feeder and distribution lines in a few ill-served areas soon.

Over 56,000 consumers to benefit

The residents of Bandlaguda, Boduppal, Nagaram, Dammaiguda, Meerpet, Badangpet, Jalpally, Tukkuguda, Shamshabad, Bahadurguda, Rasheedguda, Chinna Golconda, Hamidullanagar, Quthbullapur, Peddamberpet, Turkyamzal, Thummukunta, Jawaharnagar, Gundla Pochampally, Nizampet, Ameenpur and Tellapur are set to get water supply on alternate days from June 18

