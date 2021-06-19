Lockdown impact: Is fear of dining out getting to Hyderabad residents?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The government is likely to ease the lockdown restrictions in Hyderabad soon and bars and restaurants may reopen. But will millennials hit a pub for a beer with their buddies like they used to before the pandemic could strike the city?

The answer is no. Not many are willing to. It is undeniable and evident that we are not as comfortable today when it comes to engaging in any outdoor activity, even if it is grabbing a quick bite. Has the Fear of Dining Out (FODO) hit Hyderabadis?

“I don’t know how many hands are touching my food and drinks. I don’t know how many people are infected. No one knows,” says Moksh, an engineer with GE who used to kickstart his weekend by hanging out with his colleagues at Nautanki Gali, Orhis and other joints in HITEC city. “I may probably not dine out again,” he says. Fashion photographer S Abhishek has been making a list of open-air pubs in the city he can visit as soon as things open up.

“I am trying to find open-air pubs in Hyderabad as these are much safer. Before the pandemic, I used to have a blast with my friends every Thursday at 10 Downing Street in Begumpet,” he says. But, now he spends most of his free time playing online games.

“I hardly step out. Recently, I was out with a friend and I felt very weird. I think I am safer at home with my family. The pandemic has changed me, I don’t feel like going out in groups anymore.” Meanwhile most of the restaurants and bars have changed their seating to maintain social distancing. But a majority of them have remain shut as they are in business between 7 pm and 11 pm.