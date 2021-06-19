STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Lockdown impact: Is fear of dining out getting to Hyderabad residents?

The government is likely to ease the lockdown restrictions in Hyderabad soon and bars and restaurants may reopen.

Published: 19th June 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

dining out, restaurants

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The government is likely to ease the lockdown restrictions in Hyderabad soon and bars and restaurants may reopen. But will millennials hit a pub for a beer with their buddies like they used to before the pandemic could strike the city?

The answer is no. Not many are willing to. It is undeniable and evident that we are not as comfortable today when it comes to engaging in any outdoor activity, even if it is grabbing a quick bite. Has the Fear of Dining Out (FODO) hit Hyderabadis?

“I don’t know how many hands are touching my food and drinks. I don’t know how many people are infected. No one knows,” says Moksh, an engineer with GE who used to kickstart his weekend by hanging out with his colleagues at Nautanki Gali, Orhis and other joints in HITEC city. “I may probably not dine out again,” he says. Fashion photographer S Abhishek has been making a list of open-air pubs in the city he can visit as soon as things open up.

“I am trying to find open-air pubs in Hyderabad as these are much safer. Before the pandemic, I used to have a blast with my friends every Thursday at 10 Downing Street in Begumpet,” he says. But, now he spends most of his free time playing online games.

“I hardly step out. Recently, I was out with a friend and I felt very weird. I think I am safer at home with my family. The pandemic has changed me, I don’t feel like going out in groups anymore.” Meanwhile most of the restaurants and bars have changed their seating to maintain social distancing. But a majority of them have remain shut as they are in business between 7 pm and 11 pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fear of dining out social distancing COVID lockdown Hyderabad restaurants
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp