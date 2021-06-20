Lockdown hits property tax collection

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The lockdown has had a severe impact on property tax collections during the month of June this year. The GHMC, in June 2020, collected Rs 100 crore as property tax.

However, the corporation has been able to collect only Rs 23 crore till June 19 this year. The tax collection was hit badly this month as revenue staff, bill collectors and tax inspectors were put on Covid vaccination duty. The work could also not be done in the evening due to the lockdown.