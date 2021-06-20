STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

MLAs, corporators show no interest in drain desilting

Only few elected representatives have visited their wards to inspect monsoon preparedness works

Published: 20th June 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

A stormwater drain under construction (EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite the State government asking elected representatives to visit their constituencies and wards to inspect the desilting of storm water drains and nalas in light of the monsoon, a majority of MLAs, MLCs and corporators have not bothered to visit their wards to take corrective steps to avoid last year’s flood. Learning from the bitter lessons of the past,  Animal Husbandry Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav, Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, and Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, during a recent review meeting on monsoon preparedness with officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), had urged local MLAs, MLCs, corporators and other public representatives to tour their respective assembly constituencies and wards to check desilting works with field level officers. 

However, only few representatives such as Minister Srinivas Yadav, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy inspected the desilting works. Most MLAs, MLCs, and corporators were hardly seen in the field, including those from the ruling party, Congress and BJP. Some MIM corporators were seen inspecting certain divisions.

Desilting completed in 365 drains in city
According to GHMC officials, desilting works have been completed in 356 drains in the city at an estimated cost of Rs 44.45 crore. As on June 8, about 830.40 km (94 per cent of drains) have been desilted,  which include 620.17 km manually and 222  km mechanically. About 4.5 lakh cubic metres of silt has been removed.

Further, a web-cum-mobile app has been developed for updating desilting activity by assistant engineers at the field level.  This can also be used for monitoring the desilting activities at higher levels. The desilting works have been better this year as chief engineers were drafted as special officers for each zone to oversee the ongoing works.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp