Scolded over mobile use, Hyderabad 16-year-old sets self on fire 

HYDERABAD: The partially burnt body of a 16-year-old girl was found near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Ghatkesar on Saturday. Police said the victim died by suicide by setting herself ablaze because of her mother’s scolding regarding her excessive mobile phone usage.

The victim’s father works as a home guard with the Hyderabad City Police. Police found that the girl left home at around 2 am. Footage from CCTVs showed her carrying a container, which the police suspect contained fuel.

“From the circumstances and the statements of the parents, it was found that the girl died by suicide and her parents also don’t suspect any foul play in the death,” said N Chandra Babu, inspector, Ghatkesar police station.When police rushed to the spot, they heard the girl’s mobile phone ringing and found that her father was calling her. Police identified the victim and informed her parents.



