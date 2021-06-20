TSBPASS gets single-window committee

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Single-window committee for the Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-Certification System (TSbPASS) has been constituted by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The civic body has, so far, received 124 applications under single window approval and another 2,318 applications under instant approvals.

The GHMC Commissioner will be the chairman and Chief City Planner will be a member convener. Collectors of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and others may be nominated by the GHMC Commissioner as the members. The committee will meet twice in a month.

The committee will monitor and review performance with respect to clearances and permissions within the prescribed time. It will also monitor the complaints received from the citizens and their redressal by agencies involved.