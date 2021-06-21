Hyderabad MMTS services to resume next week

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a long wait, the Hyderabad MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport System), whose services were suspended following the declaration of a nationwide lockdown in March 2020, will resume in a week. The MMTS ferried around 1.6 lakh passengers daily, while its tickets ranged between Rs 5 and Rs 15, making it affordable for everyone. It ran 121 services and had halts at 28 stations, including major ones such as Kacheguda, Secunderabad and Nampally. Ever since the lockdown was lifted in 2020, travellers’ associations have been requesting the South Central Railway (SCR) for resuming MMTS services.

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy informed on Sunday that following his request, the Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal gave a nod for the resumption of MMTS services. “In the interest of the health & safety of our people, MMTS services have been halted in Telangana, since pandemic hit. Considering the prevailing situation, have requested @RailMinIndia Shri @PiyushGoyal to restore MMTS services here, for which approval has been granted [sic],” he tweeted.

In a media statement, Kishan Reddy said he took up the matter and requested the Railway Minister to resume MMTS services as he considered that the MMTS was the best and a safe mode of transport for the suburban middle-class and underprivileged, small businessmen, students and private employees, “I request denizens to avail the services by adhering to all safety norms in this pandemic situation,” he said. However, SCR officials clarified that they are yet receive any official communication from the Railway Ministry in this regard.