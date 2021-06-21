STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad MMTS services to resume next week

However, SCR officials clarified that they are yet receive any official communication from the Railway Ministry in this regard.

Published: 21st June 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

MMTS

Image of Hyderabad MMTS used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a long wait, the Hyderabad MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport System), whose services were suspended following the declaration of a nationwide lockdown in March 2020, will resume in a week. The MMTS ferried around 1.6 lakh passengers daily, while its tickets ranged between Rs 5 and Rs 15, making it affordable for everyone. It ran 121 services and had halts at 28 stations, including major ones such as Kacheguda, Secunderabad and Nampally. Ever since the lockdown was lifted in 2020, travellers’ associations have been requesting the South Central Railway (SCR) for resuming MMTS services. 

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy informed on Sunday that following his request, the Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal gave a nod for the resumption of MMTS services. “In the interest of the health & safety of our people, MMTS services have been halted in Telangana, since pandemic hit. Considering the prevailing situation, have requested @RailMinIndia Shri @PiyushGoyal to restore MMTS services here, for which approval has been granted [sic],” he tweeted. 

In a media statement, Kishan Reddy said he took up the matter and requested the Railway Minister to resume MMTS services as he considered that the MMTS was the best and  a safe mode of transport for the suburban middle-class and underprivileged, small businessmen, students and private employees, “I request denizens to avail the services by adhering to all safety norms in this pandemic situation,” he said.  However, SCR officials clarified that they are yet receive any official communication from the Railway Ministry in this regard.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad MMTS MMTS
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp