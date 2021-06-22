STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Bringing employees together virtually

One of the best ways to do this is to keep aside some time every week to play team building games. 

Published: 22nd June 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

work from home, laptop, woring women

Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Work from home (WFH) truly sounded too good to be true at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. You can be in your pyjamas the whole day, save hours every day on the commute and be safe from the virus, of course. What’s not to like?A few MNC giants have already announced a permanent WFH schedule, stating that their employees do not ever have to log into physical offices. So far, so good.

However, as the year rolled on, both corporates and employees realised how daily interactions in office, coffee breaks and being physically around people are necessary for workers to put in their best work. 
Meeting colleagues helps build trust and develop problem solving skills in teams. Working long hours remotely can be isolating and result in mental burnout. That is why, it is necessary that managers think about ways in which remote working teams can brainstorm on topics and exchange ideas. One of the best ways to do this is to keep aside some time every week to play team building games. 

Vinay Joel, a software professional, who works for one of the IT giants in the country, says: “Our company realised the need for intra-team interaction early on. Over the past one year, the human resource department has been conducting at least two such activities in a month. We have quizzes, online training programmes and yoga sessions. I even won a gift voucher during the Republic Day quiz.” “These are mostly conducted on Fridays. We are notified about the event beforehand via emails. There are certain quizzing apps available and we are asked to download them. The winners receive gift vouchers, food vouchers and other small surprises,” adds Vinay. Apart from these measures, a few companies introduced ways to take care of the well-being of their staff.

Poduri Chandrasekhar, who heads the HR department in Hyderabad-based Sub-K Impact Solutions, says: “With the onset of Covid-19, healthcare access and physical doctor appointments for our employees have been a challenge. So, we partnered with a telemedicine platform to create awareness and provide them subsidised consultations. On Women’s Day, we held a webinar on financial literacy for women. Besides these, we launched a Buddy Up programme to initiate learning and stimulate empathy. Among these, our most popular event was the singing competition we conducted in February.”

When you start thinking about online fun activities, the sky’s the limit. Apart from games and webinars, there can be exercises to understand team members at a deeper level. An HR manager, who works for a digital marketing company, says: “Food can bring remote team members together. Ask teams to make a dish from their native state/country and narrate the memories associated with the delicacy. They can also explain the history and significance of the food item in their culture. Such a team building activity can help remote workers understand the cultures of their colleagues better.”

Fun team-building exercises 

Find the common link Divide the teams into groups and send them to different online rooms where they can discover and write down 10 things they have in common with each other 

Showan embarrassing photo:  An amazing way to dig up hilarious back stories and bring co-workers closer, sharing an embarrassing photo can be a great team building activity. 

Gift a fitness class 
Gifting a fitness/dance/aerobics class to your team is an excellent way to get that post-exercise glow and also bond with team members. 

Make your own logos 
Asking team members to come up with logos to describe themselves or their dream companies can be a great way to let their ideas flow.

— Kakoli Mukherjee
 kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com 
 @KakoliMukherje2

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WFH Work from home Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp