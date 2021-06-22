STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Give your skin and locks some extra TLC this monsoon

Have your tresses turned into a bird’s nest and is your skin breaking out? This calls for a rain-proof grooming routine 

Published: 22nd June 2021 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 07:25 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Monsoon in Hyderabad translates to a plate of pakodas and Irani chai meet-ups followed by a ride at Tank Bund or Durgam Cheruvu. But a season change means tweaking our skin and haircare routines or else ending up with a lot of issues by June-end. Have you noticed any changes in the way your skin and hair behave as the air gathers humidity? If not, it’s time to look out for the warning signs.

Dr Keerthana Kalva, dermatologist and chief aesthetician, notes that there has been a spike in cases where acne has been aggravated because of wearing the face mask throughout the day. As this problem might get severe in the monsoon, she recommends people to eat healthy. “A balanced diet will go a long way in helping you manage skin conditions like acne during the monsoon. For people with oily and acne-prone skin, swap your regular cream-based moisturiser with a lotion-based one, or even better -- a serum. Invest in a good face wash that contains one per cent salicylic acid.” 

Sai Sreshta, an MA student in Kukatpally, says she noticed how her moisturiser weighs her skin down because of the humidity. She switched to an aloe vera gel. Dr Keerthana notes that this is a good idea but as a lot of store-bought aloe vera gels are not made with natural ingredients, using a serum that contains niacinamide and sodium hyaluronate is more beneficial. Comparatively, monsoon is good news for people with dry and normal skin. On the other hand, your hair needs extra TLC during this season. The threat of dandruff and frizz is always looming over our heads. Dr Keerthana suggests that people should include a homemade hair pack in their haircare routine. 

“Make sure there is a small amount of citric acid in your hair pack -- like a few drops of lemon juice. That, combined with an anti-dandruff shampoo will take care of basic dandruff issues which occur during the monsoon. However, if the situation persists, see a dermatologist because in some people, there is excess sebum production on their scalp which needs to be treated.”

The woes of curly-haired people are endless during this season because a hot water bath sounds good, but turns their hair into a bird’s nest. Varun Kumar, an engineering student from Tarnaka, washes his hair every other day to tame the frizz. But he fails. Dr Keerthana agrees that the monsoon is extra difficult for people with curls. “Use a shampoo that doesn’t contain sulphur and parabens. Dilute the shampoo before using it and wash your hair with lukewarm/cold water. Condition your hair after every wash and style it using a natural oil like coconut or argan oil (cold-pressed). All these techniques ensure that there is enough moisture in your curly locks,” she adds. 

Sandeep Mahurkar, a professional stylist and director at BBlunt, notes that the increased humidity in the atmosphere raises hair loss issues by 30 per cent among people who regularly get in contact with rainwater. “Avoid swimming in pools that have chlorine-filtered water. Invest in products that contain jojoba oil and vitamin E. These two are the best ingredients to treat stressed hair. If you get drenched in rain, do not let your hair dry on its own. Wash it with a shampoo and condition it before drying it.”

Sandeep says ponytails and buns are the best ways to style your hair in the rainy season. A high ponytail, rope braid ponytail, bubble ponytail, loop-side ponytail, top-knot bun, messy bun and double-twisted bun are some of the styles he recommends. 

If you’ve been wondering if you should get your hair coloured to celebrate the lifting of lockdown, Sandeep has some tips for you. “Go with brighter shades as the rainwater can make the hair colour bleed. In case the colour feels washed out, you can always get it redone at a salon. Don’t hold yourself back, hair colour brings a good cheer on a gloomy rainy day.”

