Hyderabad film producer Suresh Babu duped of Rs 1 lakh by man claiming to sell COVID vaccines

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A fraudster has duped film producer Suresh Babu of Rs 1 lakh under the pretext of providing COVID-19 vaccines. The suspect identified as Nagarjuna Reddy is now absconding after collecting the money from the producer. A case has been registered at Jubilee Hills police station under sections 406 and 420 of the IPC.

On May 31, 2021, Suresh Babu received a call from Nagarjuna Reddy, who offered to provide vaccines for 500 people that would cost Rs 1 lakh. Suresh Babu agreed to the offer and transferred Rs 1 lakh into the account of T Laxmi, Nagarjuna Reddy’s wife.

After the amount was transferred, Nagarjuna Reddy stopped responding to Suresh Babu and the vaccines were also not delivered. Later it was found that the amount was withdrawn immediately after it was transferred into the account and Nagarjuna Reddy’s mobile was switched off.

Realising that they were cheated, Suresh Babu’s staff lodged a complaint at Jubilee Hills police station on Monday, following which a case has been registered. Police said a hunt is on to nab Nagarjuna Reddy. They are also verifying if Nagarjuna Reddy had cheated more people in the same way.