STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad film producer Suresh Babu duped of Rs 1 lakh by man claiming to sell COVID vaccines

On May 31, 2021, Suresh Babu received a call from Nagarjuna Reddy, who offered to provide vaccines for 500 people that would cost Rs 1 lakh. Suresh Babu agreed to the offer.

Published: 22nd June 2021 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Telugu film producer D Suresh Babu. (Photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A fraudster has duped film producer Suresh Babu of Rs 1 lakh under the pretext of providing COVID-19 vaccines. The suspect identified as Nagarjuna Reddy is now absconding after collecting the money from the producer. A case has been registered at Jubilee Hills police station under sections 406 and 420 of the IPC.

On May 31, 2021, Suresh Babu received a call from Nagarjuna Reddy, who offered to provide vaccines for 500 people that would cost Rs 1 lakh. Suresh Babu agreed to the offer and transferred Rs 1 lakh into the account of T Laxmi, Nagarjuna Reddy’s wife.

After the amount was transferred, Nagarjuna Reddy stopped responding to Suresh Babu and the vaccines were also not delivered. Later it was found that the amount was withdrawn immediately after it was transferred into the account and Nagarjuna Reddy’s mobile was switched off.

Realising that they were cheated, Suresh Babu’s staff lodged a complaint at Jubilee Hills police station on Monday, following which a case has been registered. Police said a hunt is on to nab Nagarjuna Reddy. They are also verifying if Nagarjuna Reddy had cheated more people in the same way.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suresh Babu Hyderabad COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp