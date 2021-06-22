Two migrant workers get 7-year jail term for murder

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two migrants working at a brick kiln, accused of killing their colleague at Yacharam on the city’s outskirts in 2019, were sentenced to imprisonment for seven years. The court, while delivering the verdict, relied on the statements of four other workers who were witnesses to the murder and tried to stop the accused, and on scientific evidence. The court also imposed a fine of `3,000 on each.

The convicted Manubodh Punji and Niranjan Punji and the deceased Lavan Baag, belonging to Naupada district of Odisha, were working at a brick kiln in Ravirala village under Adibatla police limits of Rachakonda commissionerate. On the night of March 25, 2019, when the three persons and four other workers at the brick kiln were consuming alcohol, Lavan started abusing family members of the accused. The accused picked up a stick and struck Lavan with it on his head. Lavan was shifted to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

The police filed a chargesheet two months after the incident. Later during the trial, the court examined the eyewitnesses to the murder and also the reports from the forensic lab and delivered the verdict on Monday.