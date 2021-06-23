STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Air pollution rises in Hyderabad post lockdown 

In Hyderabad, the second lockdown was imposed starting May 12, which lasted for around 40 days.

Published: 23rd June 2021 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Air Pollution

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the lifting of lockdown, air pollution in the city has risen owing to increased vehicular traffic and resumption of business. Following a similar trend from the first lockdown, the air quality in the city again saw a drastic improvement soon after lockdown restrictions were imposed to curb the virus spread.

In Hyderabad, the second lockdown was imposed starting May 12, which lasted for around 40 days. According to the data collected by the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), the air quality index (AQI), a parameter to monitor air quality, on most days in March and April was in the ‘moderate’ category, which is unhealthy to specific groups. However, soon after the lockdown was imposed, the AQI levels (post-May 12) on most days were in the ‘good’ category, which is healthy, with low levels of particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide.

But, the relief from air pollution was not for long for the city residents. The lockdown restrictions have been lifted in the city and since then the city’s air quality has worsened. On Tuesday, the city’s AQI was in ‘moderate’ category. An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is severe. Environmental activists claim that the rise in air pollution again is due to increased vehicular traffic, and the resuming of all activities in the city, including construction work, Metro, and MMTS that adds to the air pollution.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad air pollution Hyderabad
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp