Air pollution rises in Hyderabad post lockdown 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the lifting of lockdown, air pollution in the city has risen owing to increased vehicular traffic and resumption of business. Following a similar trend from the first lockdown, the air quality in the city again saw a drastic improvement soon after lockdown restrictions were imposed to curb the virus spread.

In Hyderabad, the second lockdown was imposed starting May 12, which lasted for around 40 days. According to the data collected by the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), the air quality index (AQI), a parameter to monitor air quality, on most days in March and April was in the ‘moderate’ category, which is unhealthy to specific groups. However, soon after the lockdown was imposed, the AQI levels (post-May 12) on most days were in the ‘good’ category, which is healthy, with low levels of particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide.

But, the relief from air pollution was not for long for the city residents. The lockdown restrictions have been lifted in the city and since then the city’s air quality has worsened. On Tuesday, the city’s AQI was in ‘moderate’ category. An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is severe. Environmental activists claim that the rise in air pollution again is due to increased vehicular traffic, and the resuming of all activities in the city, including construction work, Metro, and MMTS that adds to the air pollution.