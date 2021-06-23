STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Put an end to binge watching

Anna Vijay, a psychologist, says constant scrolling of social media feed could lead to eye strain and headache.

For representational purposes

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:   We’ve been there, done that and continue to do it. Binge watching is something that we are all victims of. You read it right. We all have been addicted to this culture and now it is hard to even think of a life without watching back-toback web series or endlessly consuming social media feed. But what we don’t realise is that this puts our mental and physical health at risk.

Anna Vijay, a psychologist, says constant scrolling of social media feed could lead to eye strain and headache. “Most of us are staying at home and have a lot of time at our disposal. Unfortunately, we turn to social media to pass the time and this becomes an addiction. Addiction is not just restricted to substance or alcohol, it can mean anything that one cannot resist and keeps craving for.

Most of us crave for online content,” she says. Visual information takes time for the mind to process and once we get overloaded with information, it drains us. “This is what causes a headache as you are constantly staring at the screen, not breathing right. Your eyes start to dry out and water, which affects the brain. That’s when you should switch off everything and relax.

Most importantly, do not use your phone once you hit the bed,” she says. Tabassum Sheikh, a psychologist at Apollo Tele Health, speaks about the adverse impact OTT platforms have on viewers. “Binge watching is active right now not only among adults but also among children. We are in a pandemic and the only entertainment that kids and adults have is social media or some web series.

According to a lot of studies, this is an addiction. It does not only pose a threat to our physical self but also our psychological self. Binge watching also leads to eating and mood disorders. It is giving rise to obesity. Either one tends to overeat or not eat at all because they are focused on what’s playing on the screen. When it comes to mood disorders, a lot of times people look confused and start to mix up reality with fiction. Binge watching also causes insomnia.”

BREAK THE HABIT

  • Include yoga, zumba, guided imagery in your daily routine
  • Set a time target for all your tasks, which should also include screen time
  • Encourage family activities and spend time with your dear ones. Play games and go out on picnics
  • Stay motivated during this process and do not break your rules at any cost
