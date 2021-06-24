GHMC launches 23 mobile vaccine centres

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To expedite the vaccination drive in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) started 23 mobile vaccine centres for the convenience of public, on Wednesday. These mobile vaccine centres will mainly go to busy areas like Monda Market, Begum Bazaar, Koti, Abids and Ameerpet where there are several high-risk groups and help them take a vaccine dose.

According to GHMC officials, each mobile vaccine centre can help in administering 300 vaccines per day, which means 6,900 extra doses will be added daily. Initially, GHMC conducted a vaccination drive by distributing tokens and later moved to online slips. Mobile vaccine centres are the latest addition.

Meanwhile, GHMC has added another 40 vaccine centres in the city, taking the total to 100. On Wednesday, another 51,078 people received the jab. Till June 23, a total of 9.85 lakh belonging to high risk groups were administered with Covid-19 vaccine as part of the special vaccine drive by GHMC, commenced on May 28., taking the total to 100.

