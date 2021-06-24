STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC launches 23 mobile vaccine centres

According to GHMC officials, each mobile vaccine centre can help in administering 300 vaccines per day, which means 6,900 extra doses will be added daily.

Published: 24th June 2021 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Staffers of a mobile vaccination centre at the Kanakadurga temple in Ameerpet administer a jab to a citizen, on Wednesday

Staffers of a mobile vaccination centre at the Kanakadurga temple in Ameerpet administer a jab to a citizen, on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To expedite the vaccination drive in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) started 23 mobile vaccine centres for the convenience of public, on Wednesday. These mobile vaccine centres will mainly go to busy areas like Monda Market, Begum Bazaar, Koti, Abids and Ameerpet where there are several high-risk groups and help them take a vaccine dose.  

According to GHMC officials, each mobile vaccine centre can help in administering 300 vaccines per day, which means 6,900 extra doses will be added daily. Initially, GHMC conducted a vaccination drive by distributing tokens and later moved to online slips. Mobile vaccine centres are the latest addition. 

Meanwhile, GHMC has added another 40 vaccine centres in the city, taking the total to 100. On Wednesday, another 51,078 people received the jab. Till June 23, a total of 9.85 lakh belonging to high risk groups were administered with Covid-19 vaccine as part of the special vaccine drive by GHMC, commenced on May 28., taking the total to 100. 

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC Hyderabad COVID 19 GHMC mobile vaccine centres
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp