Hyderabad unlock: Theatre spaces open up but plays will take time

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Theatre spaces in the city have officially opened, but it will take another couple of months for plays to be staged. If all goes well, artistes hope to get back on stage and perform without any further disruptions.

In the meantime, management are trying to figure out how to prep these cultural spaces as per the Covid-19 protocol. Lamakaan, a popular cultural and theatre space that has reopened after being shut for a month due to the second wave, has not had events in the last one-and-half years.

According to Kranthi Mandalaparthy, the manager, it is a challenge to follow safety guidelines during events, therefore only the cafeteria is open for the people. “We may not be able to hold events and theatre performances as we don’t have enough space, which is required to maintain social distancing. We may have to wait for two more months until the Covid cases subside,” she says.

Lamakaan’s struggle is akin to what many live theatre spaces are facing in the city. For instance, Phoenix Arena in HITEC City has been shut for nearly two years now. “Before the second wave, we were taking bookings for small events only. We remain closed for the public and are taking no new bookings for performing arts,” Sreekanth, the booking manager, says. “We may have to wait for a few more months before we could start hosting acts and plays.

Even if we start it, the experience may not be the same as before because Covid safety guidelines need to be followed.” Meanwhile, artistes are in a fix as they are not sure if they would be able to perform again, but they have not lost hope. “Performing again will be difficult, but we will come back. Theatres may look different with a smaller audience but they will be more interesting.

We have so many stories to tell now,” says Vandana Sharma, a city-based theatre artiste. Bhoomika Theatre Group, which used to organise plays at Ravindra Bharathi, has started exploring outdoor spaces. Now with people getting vaccinated, the group wants to hit the stage as soon as possible. But it will continue to perform government schools and other public places where not only art admirers can enjoy the play but also people from all walks of life.