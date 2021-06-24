STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad unlock: Theatre spaces open up but plays will take time

In the meantime, managements are trying to figure out how to prep these cultural spaces as per the Covid-19 protocol.

Published: 24th June 2021 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Lamakaan, a popular cultural and theatre space that has reopened after being shut for a month due to the second wave, has not had events in the last one-and-half years.

Lamakaan, a popular cultural and theatre space that has reopened after being shut for a month due to the second wave, has not had events in the last one-and-half years.

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Theatre spaces in the city have officially opened, but it will take another couple of months for plays to be staged. If all goes well, artistes hope to get back on stage and perform without any further disruptions.

In the meantime, management are trying to figure out how to prep these cultural spaces as per the Covid-19 protocol. Lamakaan, a popular cultural and theatre space that has reopened after being shut for a month due to the second wave, has not had events in the last one-and-half years.

According to Kranthi Mandalaparthy, the manager, it is a challenge to follow safety guidelines during events, therefore only the cafeteria is open for the people. “We may not be able to hold events and theatre performances as we don’t have enough space, which is required to maintain social distancing. We may have to wait for two more months until the Covid cases subside,” she says.

Lamakaan’s struggle is akin to what many live theatre spaces are facing in the city. For instance, Phoenix Arena in HITEC City has been shut for nearly two years now. “Before the second wave, we were taking bookings for small events only. We remain closed for the public and are taking no new bookings for performing arts,” Sreekanth, the booking manager, says. “We may have to wait for a few more months before we could start hosting acts and plays.

Even if we start it, the experience may not be the same as before because Covid safety guidelines need to be followed.” Meanwhile, artistes are in a fix as they are not sure if they would be able to perform again, but they have not lost hope. “Performing again will be difficult, but we will come back. Theatres may look different with a smaller audience but they will be more interesting.

We have so many stories to tell now,” says Vandana Sharma, a city-based theatre artiste. Bhoomika Theatre Group, which used to organise plays at Ravindra Bharathi, has started exploring outdoor spaces. Now with people getting vaccinated, the group wants to hit the stage as soon as possible. But it will continue to perform government schools and other public places where not only art admirers can enjoy the play but also people from all walks of life.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad theatre spaces Hyderabad theatre
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp