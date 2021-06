By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) issued a show-cause notice to Syn Finechem, a pharmaceutical company at Jeedimetla IDA, seeking reply as to why the company should not be issued closure orders for violation of various environmental norms.

The CPCB pointed out that the company has been generating 250 kg of hazardous waste per month against the allowed limit of 40 kg, and the effluent being sent for treatment to the JETL was found to be below the prescribed limits.