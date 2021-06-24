Vaccinated? Get 17 per cent entry discount at this Hyderabad waterpark

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an attempt to hit two birds with one stone, the management of Jal Vihar has come up with a promotional campaign. Visitors, who have got even one dose of the Covid vaccination, can avail a discount on the entry fee at the water amusement park. With this, Jal Vihar aims at creating awareness about the vaccination drive and increase tourist footfall.

“We need to get as many people vaccinated to end the pandemic, which is why we have come up with this campaign. Now, with the lockdown lifted, the tourist footfall at the water park is increasing. This campaign will help in many ways -- it will encourage more people to get vaccinated, increase health safety at tourist spots and increase footfall,” says K Pratap, the chief general manager of the water park.

All those 18 years and above, who have received the first jab, can enter the water park on producing the proof of vaccination and get a discount on the entry ticket. “To avail the discount, visitors can either show their vaccination certificate or the text message on their phone or the CoWIN app,” Pratap says. The adult entry ticket is for Rs 350, on which there will be a 17 per cent discount. The water park is open from 11 am to 7 pm. Pratap adds that all the safety guidelines are being followed and the staff have been vaccinated.

