Duo held for online fraud

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two individuals were arrested by Rachakonda police for reportedly cheating people under the pretext of investing in gold and silver trading. The police froze the bank accounts used by the offenders consisting of `12 lakh and are on the lookout for the two absconding accused.

The arrested persons Mayur Sharad Hadkar and Guddu Vinod Sharma would act as the director and employee of a Mumbai-based private firm in Mumbai. The absconding duo, Philip Chain, native of Singapore, and Vijay Chutlani, had been directing the arrested persons on the operations.