Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation intensifies war against mosquito menace

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In wake of the monsoon, the entomology wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has intensified anti-larval operations in city lakes to control the spread of vector-borne and communicable diseases.

At present, the GHMC is using 11 drones for spraying of anti-larval chemicals in the lakes to curb mosquito menace and is also planning to procure more drones. In Musi river, the civic body has deployed two drones for anti-larval operations.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, A Rambabu, Chief Entomologist, GHMC, said that they are carrying out anti-larval operations and spraying in 39 lakes. Tenders would be floated soon for the removal of water hyacinth and maintenance of another 20 lakes in GHMC limits.

"As sewage flows into lakes, it becomes an ideal spot for mosquito breeding and the mosquitoes can fly up to three kilometres, spreading dengue and chikungunya. To control this, we are focusing more on anti-larval activities in the lakes. We are taking all precautions for the effective surveillance and control of mosquito breeding," he said.

18 teams on the job

About 18 anti-larval operation teams with 54 workers are carrying out such operations in the Musi river from Attapur to Chaderghat bridge for edge cleaning and spraying. The entomology wing is checking overhead tanks, sumps, pit-taps and other water storage containers like drums, tins and pots for the identification and removal of aedes and anopheles mosquitoes and the sources are being treated with larvicide temephos once a week.

"Weekly anti-larval operations are being taken up with 642 teams as per the pin-point programme in domestic, peri-domestic (house-to-house) mosquito breeding sources every day. On an average, 3,000 to 3,500 houses are being identified," said a senior official.

Mosquito-trapping machines were placed in each zone to identify mosquito density and species on pilot basis, officials said.

SPRAYING IN 39 LAKES

The GHMC is using 11 drones for spraying of anti-larval chemicals in 39 lakes in its limits and is also planning to procure more drones to address the mosquito menace