Hyderabad: Housing project near Musi river to receive environmental clearance

The proposal had come up for hearing recently at the SEAC’s 119th meeting held on June 18. 

Published: 25th June 2021 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

apartments, buildings, houses

Image of residential buildings used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A residential-cum-commercial complex consisting of 1,650 residential units and a 12-floor commercial building, proposed at a distance of around 100 metres from the Musi river, has been recommended by Telangana's State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) for the grant of environmental clearance (EC) by the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA).

The project named 'River Front' is proposed by EIPL Infra Projects over an area of around 5.1 acres at Manchirevula of Gandipet mandal in Rangareddy district and the expected cost is Rs 527 crore. The proposal had come up for hearing recently at the SEAC's 119th meeting held on June 18. 

According to minutes of the meeting, the SEAC pointed out that the project is located about 100 metres away from Musi river, but noted that it has been permitted by the Irrigation and Command Area Development (I&CAD) Department and that the project area does not fall in Maximum Flood Level of Musi river.

Musi river has been identified as a 'Priority-I' Polluted River Stretch by the Central Pollution Control Board. The poor condition of Musi river can be attributed to discharge of household sewage and effluents from pharmaceutical companies. 

"The proponent shall not discharge any treated/untreated wastewater and also shall not dump any waste into the Musi river under any circumstances," the SEAC said, while recommending the project for grant of EC. 

The project is expected to generate around 1,525 kilolitres per day (KLD) of wastewater and 7,500 kg of solid waste per day. Two STP, with 1,200 KLD (residential) and 325 KLD (commercial) capacities, will be installed at the premises.

