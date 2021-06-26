STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Two years on, Bodhisattva stucco yet to be restored

A life-size Bodhisattva made of stucco was unearthed by the archaeologists of the State Heritage Department two years ago at Phanigiri, an ancient Buddhist site in Suryapet.

Published: 26th June 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Bodhisattva made of stucco was unearthed by the archaeologists

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A life-size Bodhisattva made of stucco was unearthed by the archaeologists of the State Heritage Department two years ago at Phanigiri, an ancient Buddhist site in Suryapet.The stucco, claimed to be the biggest Bodhisattva sculpture found in the country, was badly damaged and needed restoration. Scarcity of conservators specialised in mending such rare sculptures made of stucco, coupled with the lack of funds, have put the Bodhisattva in isolation, laid with respect in the Centenary Museum at Gunfoundry.

The mending work needs expertise which is a rarity in our country, as a generation of stucco sculpture conservators have aged and the very few menders available are already occupied with similar work elsewhere, according to a source in the Heritage Department.

The department has approached officials from the Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj Vasthu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) in Mumbai for their expertise and has been trying to get conservators/restorers from other countries to mend the stucco, which was found with a partially disfigured face, broken left-arm and portions of legs under its knees missing.

To mend the stucco, restorers would have to look for smaller figurines with identical features and match them with the sculpture. V Srinivas Goud, Minister for Tourism, Culture and Archaeology, had visited the museum when the stucco was unearthed and had assured that it would be restored. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bodhisattva Phanigiri
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp