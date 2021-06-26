STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

KTR inaugurates second C&D recycling facility in Hyderabad

Garbage collection and transfer centres to be increased from 70 to 100; 90 modern vehicles to be deployed for waste collection

Published: 26th June 2021 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

(Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  For the effective clearing of garbage in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, the number of garbage collection and transfer stations will be increased to 100, from the existing 70, said the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao while inaugurating the Construction and Demolition (C&D) recycling facility in Fathullaguda near Hayathnagar.The Fathullaguda C&D recycling facility is built on a  nine-acre piece of land and it is the second such facility in the city after the Jeedimetla C&D recycling facility was inaugurated last year. 

“At present, we are recycling 1,000 tonnes per day of C&D waste. Once these two plants are operational, all the C&D waste in the city will be recycled in such facilities. We will also establish C&D recycling plants in other cities on a cluster basis,” Rama Rao said.

He highlighted that after intensifying the garbage collection measures, the garbage collection which was 3,000 metric tonnes in the past has now increased to 7,500 metric tonnes. “We are generating power from dry waste and compost from wet waste,” he said. For transferring garbage to the transfer points in the city, 90 modern vehicles would be deployed for the purpose, Rama Rao said while adding that they are generating 20 megawatts (MW) of power from waste and another are looking to increase it to 28 MW soon.

GHMC LAUNCHES TOLL-FREE NUMBER FOR LIFTING OF CONSTRUCTION WASTE
To address the lifting of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, the GHMC launched a toll-free number, 18001201159. Though domestic garbage collection and transfer has been made easy, the absence of C&D waste disposal facilities caused inconvenience to many residents. Now, the builders, contractors and general public can get C&D waste disposed in a safe manner.

The civic body wants to ensure that C&D waste isn’t thrown out in the open. Though one could file a grievance related to the lifting of C&D waste through the MyGHMC app, it didn’t yield effective results and subsequently, the toll-free number was launched to address the issue. Meanwhile, citizens can pay `342 per metric tonne for the collection and scientific disposal of C&D waste through these plants. Residents can also get their waste disposed of by using their own transportation measures at the Fathullaguda unit by paying `85.50 per metric tonne.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC Hyderabad garbage Hyderabad garbage collection
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp