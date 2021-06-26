KTR inaugurates second C&D recycling facility in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the effective clearing of garbage in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, the number of garbage collection and transfer stations will be increased to 100, from the existing 70, said the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao while inaugurating the Construction and Demolition (C&D) recycling facility in Fathullaguda near Hayathnagar.The Fathullaguda C&D recycling facility is built on a nine-acre piece of land and it is the second such facility in the city after the Jeedimetla C&D recycling facility was inaugurated last year.

“At present, we are recycling 1,000 tonnes per day of C&D waste. Once these two plants are operational, all the C&D waste in the city will be recycled in such facilities. We will also establish C&D recycling plants in other cities on a cluster basis,” Rama Rao said.

He highlighted that after intensifying the garbage collection measures, the garbage collection which was 3,000 metric tonnes in the past has now increased to 7,500 metric tonnes. “We are generating power from dry waste and compost from wet waste,” he said. For transferring garbage to the transfer points in the city, 90 modern vehicles would be deployed for the purpose, Rama Rao said while adding that they are generating 20 megawatts (MW) of power from waste and another are looking to increase it to 28 MW soon.

GHMC LAUNCHES TOLL-FREE NUMBER FOR LIFTING OF CONSTRUCTION WASTE

To address the lifting of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, the GHMC launched a toll-free number, 18001201159. Though domestic garbage collection and transfer has been made easy, the absence of C&D waste disposal facilities caused inconvenience to many residents. Now, the builders, contractors and general public can get C&D waste disposed in a safe manner.

The civic body wants to ensure that C&D waste isn’t thrown out in the open. Though one could file a grievance related to the lifting of C&D waste through the MyGHMC app, it didn’t yield effective results and subsequently, the toll-free number was launched to address the issue. Meanwhile, citizens can pay `342 per metric tonne for the collection and scientific disposal of C&D waste through these plants. Residents can also get their waste disposed of by using their own transportation measures at the Fathullaguda unit by paying `85.50 per metric tonne.