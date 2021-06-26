Online fraud: Nigerians dupe private firm MD of Rs 53 lakh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A private firm which supplies material to DRDL was duped by Nigerian fraudsters.

The Managing Director (MD) of the company filed a complaint with the police stating that he lost Rs 53 lakh in online fraud.

KVM Prasad, ACP (Cybercrime), said, “The Hyderabad-based company had paid $29,250 in advance and the remaining 70 per cent was to be paid later. The hackers who learnt about the business deal, sent an email to the company MD and asked to transfer the remaining 70 per cent to a new account.”