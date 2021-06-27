STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Class 8 student hangs self in Hyderabad's Kukatpally; probe underway

The boy's mother Laxmi works for a private company and his father Anand and older brother work for another company in Kukatpally.

The victim’s parents are clueless and no suspicious activity was detected in his mobile phone, the police said. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A teenager was found hanging at his residence in Kukatpally on Saturday morning. Police registered a case and the investigation is underway. The deceased Kommu Manikanta, 14, was a Class VIII student was attending online classes regularly. 

On Saturday, he was alone at home. When Anand came home for lunch at around 11 am, he found his son Manikanta hanging from the ceiling fan. He took the boy to the hospital, but the doctors declared him dead. 

The victim’s parents are clueless and no suspicious activity was detected in his mobile phone, the police said. The mobile phone has been seized for further analysis and all angles are being probed into, said SI S Suresh.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

