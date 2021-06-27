Konda Jayalata Reddy passes away at 91

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Konda Jayalata Reddy, the wife of Late Justice Madhava Reddy, died on Saturday during the early hours at her residence in Banjara Hills.

She was 91-years-old and is survived by her son Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, former Chevella MP, three daughters and their spouses, nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Her last rites will be held on Monday at Mahaprasthanam.

Expressing his condolence, NV Ramana, Chief Justice of India, reminisced that Late Justice Konda Madhava Reddy, who had served as the Chief Justice of the Hyderabad and Bombay High Courts in the 1980s, was an inspiration for many young lawyers like him then and remembered Jayalata Reddy as an affectionate and kind person.

The CJI expressed his heartfelt condolences to Jayalata Reddy’s son, daughters and other family members.

“You live on in the hearts n minds of the loving family you left behind. You will be missed by the many many people you nurtured. Amma attained Moksham this morning. Sundarakandam Srinivas garu sang for her on the phone and she gently breathed her last with the sounds of Hanuman,” Vishweshwar Reddy tweeted on Saturday.