STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Konda Jayalata Reddy passes away at 91

Konda Jayalata Reddy, the wife of Late Justice Madhava Reddy, died on Saturday during the early hours at her residence in Banjara Hills.

Published: 27th June 2021 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

The CJI expressed his heartfelt condolences to Jayalata Reddy’s son, daughters and other family members. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Konda Jayalata Reddy, the wife of Late Justice Madhava Reddy, died on Saturday during the early hours at her residence in Banjara Hills. 

She was 91-years-old and is survived by her son Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, former Chevella MP, three daughters and their spouses, nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Her last rites will be held on Monday at Mahaprasthanam.

Expressing his condolence, NV Ramana, Chief Justice of India, reminisced that Late Justice Konda Madhava Reddy, who had served as the Chief Justice of the Hyderabad and Bombay High Courts in the 1980s, was an inspiration for many young lawyers like him then and remembered Jayalata Reddy as an affectionate and kind person. 

The CJI expressed his heartfelt condolences to Jayalata Reddy’s son, daughters and other family members.

“You live on in the hearts n minds of the loving family you left behind. You will be missed by the many many people you nurtured. Amma attained Moksham this morning. Sundarakandam Srinivas garu sang for her on the phone and she gently breathed her last with the sounds of Hanuman,” Vishweshwar Reddy tweeted on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Konda Jayalata Reddy
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp