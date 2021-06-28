Five links roads to be open for public on June 28 in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The five crucial link roads will be opened to the public by the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao on Monday.

The link roads have been laid to connect continual stretches that are separated by a short distance and will provide alternative stretches to commuters with an objective decongest major thoroughfares chock-a-block with traffic.

The link roads are aimed to ease traffic congestion and help motorists save on travel time by developing a network of interconnected roads in the city.

The proposed construction of missing links/slip roads will improve the mobility of the residents, improve traffic operations in major corridors, shorten the travel distances for commuters, improve road safety, and economic growth that will help develop commercial establishments in the proximity and raise the value of properties.

The reduction of carbon levels and journey time on main roads is set to play a vital role during peak hours jams and reduce the risk of death of critically ill patients by providing easy passageways to ambulances, Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL), Chief Engineer, Mohd Ziauddin told The New Indian Express.

Of the proposed 133 link roads (126 km), about 23 link road (44 km) costing Rs 313 crore have been taken up in the first phase. Works on six of them have been completed and opened to traffic movement.