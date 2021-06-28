Hyderabad girl gets admission offer from prestigious UK's LSE

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Class XII student Aditi Vittal from Sadhu Vaswani International School (SVIS), Kompally, received an offer to join the flagship economics programme from the prestigious London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

Additionally, Aditi, a student of the humanities and social sciences, has bagged offers from various leading universities, including the University of Toronto, University of British Columbia, University of Warwick and the University of Edinburgh. Earlier, she was also selected as a Yale Young Global Scholar for the Solving Global Challenges session.

Students seeking admission to the BSc economics programme at LSE need to have scored at least 90 per cent marks with three subjects at 95 per cent or above and two subjects at 90 per cent or above. A score of 7.0 in IELTS, in each section and overall, in the first attempt is also a must. Candidates are assessed based on their academic achievements, subjects and subject combinations, personal statement, teacher’s reference and educational circumstances.

The LSE received about 25,000 applications from over 140 countries for its 1,600 seats, despite high academic performance requirements. The 19-year-old has been applauded for getting this over. Aditi, who wants to be an economist, made full use of the Covid-19 pandemic that brought school life to a halt and classes were moved online. As the chief student editor of her school, Aditi brought out a digital version of her school magazine.