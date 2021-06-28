STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Restrictions for PV Narasimha Rao statue unveiling in Hyderabad

​Traffic coming from Minister Road towards Sanjeevaiah Park will not be allowed and diverted towards Buddha Bhavan at Nallagutta bridge. 

Published: 28th June 2021 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

The 5.5-km Necklace Road has been renamed as PV Narasimha Rao Marg, which will be inaugurated on June 28, in Hyderabad

The 5.5-km Necklace Road has been renamed as PV Narasimha Rao Marg, which will be inaugurated on June 28. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Traffic restrictions are likely to be imposed, depending on the need, from 8.30 am to 1.30 pm on Monday in connection with the statue unveiling of PV Narasimha Rao, Necklace rotary, and the paying of floral tribute at PV Gyan Bhoomi, PVNR Marg, Hyderabad, the Hyderabad traffic police announced on Sunday.

As per the local situation, traffic coming from Punjagutta and Raj Bhavan Road will not be allowed towards the Khairatabad flyover and will be diverted towards Shadan and Nirankari Junction at Khairatabad Junction. 

Traffic coming from Tank Bund towards Sanjeevaiah Park will not be allowed and diverted towards Karbala Maidan at Sona Bai Mosque. 

Traffic coming from Mint Compound towards Necklace rotary will be diverted towards Khairatabad at Traffic PS Saifabad. Traffic coming from Telugu Talli statue will not be allowed towards the Rotary and will be diverted towards Iqbal Minar.

Police have also notified the parking areas for invitees and others in connection with the event. The doctor’s car parking open area adjacent to Prasad Imax Theatre has been allotted for the car parking for invitees for the unveiling: The MMTS open parking place at Sanjeevaiah Park has been allotted for vehicles of the invitees to PV Gyan Bhoomi.

Police requested citizens to take the alternative routes to their destinations and to avoid the above routes during the specified timings and cooperate with them during the period of traffic diversion as above.

