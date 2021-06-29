STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Go bold with messy buns

Messy buns, slick top knots and loose buns are here to stay, especially when most of us are working from the comfort of our homes.

Published: 29th June 2021 09:12 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Messy buns, slick top knots and loose buns are here to stay, especially when most of us are working from the comfort of our homes. Though our Tollywood celebs have been rocking these styles on red carpets and at parties, the messy bun, in particular, has become a popular favourite. 

Though a complete at-home and relaxed hairstyle, a messy bun can take a simple casual look to another level, if done right. Sanjay David, a stylist who works with long hair, says one can rock any outfit by tying up their hair into a bun.

“Messy buns have always been a thing for quite some time now. Gone are the days when people preferred to keep their hair open that can get irritating sometimes. Buns go great with casuals (jeans and a top), a simple kurta, a kaftan and most importantly with wedding and bridal wear. Most brides prefer to bun up their hair, which makes them look elegant.”

He goes on to share how one can nail the look. Take a hairbrush and a simple hair tie. flip your head forward and brush your hair up into a high ponytail. The trick here us not to pull the ends of the hair all the way through. Instead make a loop at the top and use your fingers to tease the loop (which will become your bun) outward slightly. 

Now, use your hands to secure the bun at the top and take a scrunchie or any hair tie of your choice, and wrap this around the bun twice. Tease the bun with your fingers to get more messy look. Those with shorter hair might find that the hair at the back loosening up. Secure them bobby pins or a larger clip — twist and secure. The final step is to pull out a few locks around your face. A hair spray will keep your bun in place for longer, but that is optional.

 Get it right 

  • Tie your hair into a messy hair bun two days after washing them 
  • Use a hair spray if you want a clean and slick look 
  • Secure the bun with bobby pins 
  • Comb your hair with a wide tooth comb and a soft brush to make it look voluminous
