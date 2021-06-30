Exploring the nuances of Urdu shayeri

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Journalist by profession, an author by passion that is what JS Ifthekhar is. Focusing on Hyderabadi life, which includes the culture, heritage and the problems confronting the man in the street, his passion is literature.

His latest book, Urdu Poets and Writers - Gems of Deccan, Ifthekhar has a lot to talk about when it comes to poetry and the people of Hyderabad involved in the art of writing. “The book starts right from Quli Qutub Shah, the founder of Hyderabad.

He was the first poet and I’ve written about him and all others till the recent times. It is about their life and works; I have quoted their poetry and their write-ups. I wanted to do this for quite sometime, and when I used to write for newspapers, I collected the information and compiled it in this book. Now, after retirement, I took it up seriously and worked on it,” he says.

When asked why he focused on poetry and Urdu language, he says: “Poetry is music set in words. It communicates even before it is understood. This can be said about Urdu shayeri; even though the language has few takers, it still wins hearts.

Considering the growing interest for ghazals, the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) sometime back had launched a certificate course in Tahseen-e-Ghazal to help ghazal aficionados, particularly those who are non-native Urdu speakers, understand its nuances. I am also one of those struck by the beauty of the Urdu language especially its poetry.

Though I never studied Urdu literature, I have always admired it,” he says. As a journalist, Ifthekhar has had the opportunity to attend and report innumerable Urdu programmes and mushairas. “I also had the good fortune of interacting and interviewing several well-known poets during my long career. For many years, I had this burning desire to write about the Urdu poets and writers of Deccan.

There are a good number of books on this subject in Urdu, but very few in English. This book is a sincere attempt in this direction.” Poetry is the crown of literature, and Urdu shayeri, the jewel embedded in it. “Hope this book gives readers a clear insight into the works of Deccani poets and writers. To make the verses more appealing, the Urdu original and its Roman transliteration has been given. Also, a rough translation of some Urdu verses in English has been mentioned,” he says.