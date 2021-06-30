STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: Dying declaration of rape victim ensures fresh 10-year term for convict

Published: 30th June 2021 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first case of its kind, the dying declaration of a rape victim who died by suicide at Musheerabad, led to the conviction of the accused Piyush Jain. Unable to bear sexual harassment from the accused, the victim (19), set herself ablaze at her home in Musheerabad in 2016. She died while undergoing treatment. Piyush Jain and Mohd Osman had raped the girl in 2015 and both of them were sentenced to 23 years of imprisonment in the case.

Before the trial began in this case, Piyush, who was out on bail, had harassed the victim, forcing her to end her life. While giving her dying declaration to the magistrate, the victim explained how she was gang-raped and how after coming out on bail, Piyush had been harassing her. In September 2015, the victim boarded an auto that was being driven by Osman since she knew him. Piyush was also present in the auto. The duo took the teenager to an isolated spot near Lower Tank Bund where she was raped.

After coming out on bail, Piyush continued harassing and stalking her. Upset with this, she took her life in January 2016. Piyush was out on bail at that time, was arrested and remanded. The V Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge at Nampally examined the dying declaration of the victim, her family members and the panch witnesses in the case and found Piyush guilty of the charges against him and sentenced him to Rigorous Imprisonment of 10 years.

