Hyderabad-based firm helped in ISRO satellite launch

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The successful launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle - C51 (PSLV-C51) has given much cheer to Hyderabad-based private sector-aerospace company Ananth Technologies Ltd (ATL). The company was supported by the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in their works and assisted the PSLV mission in different stages of harnessing, integrating and testing. The sub-assemblies of various flight systems/stages and their testing were also carried out by ATL.

Subba Rao Pavuluri, founder and CMD of ATL, thanked ISRO for reposing trust in his company. He said that the company has been one of ISRO’s partners for nearly three decades. It has been manufacturing various electronic as well as mechanical sub systems for ISRO’s launch vehicles, satellites, spacecraft payloads and ground systems, in addition to providing geo-spatial data and a host of multi-sectoral developmental projects.