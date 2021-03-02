Laws not enough, sensitisation on workplace harassment must: ADGP Swati Lakra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Swati Lakra, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Women Safety Wing, on Monday, urged workplaces to frame comprehensive policies against workplace harassment.Kickstarting a week-long awareness programme to celebrate International Women’s Day, she said: “Sexual harassment is rooted in our cultural practices and is worsened by power-related work. Unless there is enough sensitisation of workplace harassment, legal changes are hardly likely to be successful.”

She rooted for the ‘Me Too’ movement and the recent verdict in journalist Priya Ramani’s case. She added, “Sexual harassment at a workplace is a violation of the right to equality, liberty and life of women. It creates an insecure and hostile work environment for women, discouraging them from participating in the workplace and thereby adversely affecting their social and economic empowerment and inclusive growth.”

On Monday, a virtual panel discussion on ‘Workplace Harassment’ followed by a group discussion on ‘ Surge in Domestic Violence’ was organised by the Telangana Women Safety Wing, which saw the participation of a member of the National Women Commission, several women activists, speakers from NGOs and journalists.

“Even though we have the Vishaka Guidelines, the awareness of the consequences of workplace harassment and its redressal is very limited. Effective implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, also known as the PoSH Act, does not only require an environment where women can speak up about their grievances, but also the sensitisation of men,” added Lakra during the discussion.