Short supply of exotic Ingredients

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The worst-hit sector during the ongoing pandemic has been the food industry especially the restaurants. Many of the outfits shut down after the unplanned lockdown. The ones that remained struggled and are still struggling for the revenue which has definitely plunged down. What hit the eateries harder was the no-supply of exotic ingredients, imported raw materials, and other specific provisions. Not only did this force many restaurateurs and chefs to pull down a few dishes from the menu but also to find out local ingredients for replacing the original. While some chose new ways others didn’t want to compromise. Here’s what they have to say:

Suma Reddy, Haiku Restaurant

“Raw material sourcing has been quite a task as incoming shipments took a major hit. Produce that comes from Asian countries for our particular cuisine did not come for months together or came with an exorbitant price. The domestic supplies were irregular and making sure we were able to stock what we needed took twice the effort unlike earlier. We are yet to see some relief on most products. Alternatives are jasmine rice, sushi rice, sushi vinegar, these are some of the items which have been very difficult to source. But unfortunately, we don’t have an alternative for them, so we stocked up large quantities as and when they were available.”

Chef Inam Khan, owner of Kingdom of BBQ

“I used to get ingredients from Canada and the US. But it was next to impossible to get the same in a world paralysed by logistics restrictions. I started making dry rubs for the steak using a mixture of herbs and spices available locally – I sun-dried them. These seasonings and rubs are actually working better. I got more creative that way. Since I am not getting salmon, I have been using sea bass, red snapper to cook different dishes using new recipes.”

Chef Vikram Simha- Brand Chef, Ohri’s India

“Our operation runs with ingredients that are sourced locally, but our procurement standards are definitely in line with the International standards. Some raw materials or items are directly or indirectly dependent on supply chains that have an origin in the South Asian market. Some of these were affected due to a complete cut-off of the supply chains. But on the other hand what we managed to do was we could identify vendors who could supply similar or a bit better quality raw materials that were produced locally, items such as bell pepper, broccoli etc.”

Chef Taraknath Mukherjee, corporate master chef, Green Park hotel and resorts

“We reduced some items in our menu as were using ingredients coming from Thailand. Our suppliers are from Delhi, Bombay and Bangalore. We have not been getting supplies of asparagus, sugar snap, shiitake mushrooms, ineki, Chilean sea bass, salmon tobiko, ikura, bigeye tuna, yellowtail, hamachi, nigiri, carpaccio and salmon. In terms of herbs, we have not been getting bird’s eye chilli, Vietnamese coriander, pandan leaves, lotus stem, avocadoes etc. Though some farmers have started growing locally snow peas, lotus stem, black sticky rice, avocado but the quality hasn’t been up to the mark.”

Shaaz Mahmood,Olive Bistro Hyderabad

“As the world slowly opens up post the pandemic, one faces a unique challenge, whether to go back to the old ways or live the new. With food sourcing, the biggest factor is transport and one learnt that when state and international borders close up, we depend on local. To me #vocalforlocal has been the mantra post the pandemic. Whether it is our restaurants or food sourcing business, we have been realigned to source more local produce thereby helping the ecosystem and also leaving a lesser carbon footprint in the process.”

Chef Varun MB, Executive Chef, Novotel Hyderabad Airport

“The supply chain during the pandemic had experienced disruptions due to various restrictions. However, the team at the hotel with its efficient planning was successful in deflecting any crisis. The hotel has a stock of all goods and groceries in the store due to which we were not affected by the disruptions.”

