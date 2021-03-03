29-year-old Hyderabad techie stabbed 10 times by man

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man stabbed a 29-year-old techie with a kitchen knife at her home in front of her parents at Hydershakote village in Cyberabad limits on Tuesday.

The victim suffered more than 10 stab injuries on different parts of her body. Madhapur DCP, M Venkateshwarlu, said the victim was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where she is recovering.

According to police, the victim and the accused belong to the same locality in Hydershakote village and were in a relationship for around two years, and had even planned to get married.

On Tuesday, around 7.30 pm, when the victim and her parents were at home, the accused knocked their door.

When the victim opened the door, the accused barged inside, picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed her repeatedly, leaving her severely injured.

As the victim collapsed in a pool of blood, he tried to flee but the neighbours nabbed him and handed him to the police. A case has been registered at Narsingi police station.