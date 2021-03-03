Ever wonder how many billionaires reside in Hyderabad? Here's your answer
03rd March 2021
HYDERABAD: The latest edition of the Hurun Global Rich List 2021 released on Tuesday said that there are 10 billionaires from Hyderabad with an accumulative wealth of Rs 1.65 lakh crore ($22.6 billion).
As of January 15, the wealth calculations have named 209 billionaires in India.
Mumbai has 60, New Delhi 40 and Bengaluru has 22 billionaires.
Mukesh Ambani led the Indian list with a wealth of Rs 6.05 lakh crore, followed by Gautam Adani.
Here are the 10 Hyderabadi billionaires:
P Pitchi Reddy of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure has Rs 10,600 cr
B Parthasaradhi Reddy and family of Hetero Drugs has Rs 16,000 cr
Rameshwar Rao Jupally of My Home Industries has Rs 10,500 crore
Murali Divi and family of Divi’s Laboratories has a net worth of Rs 54,100 cr
K Satish Reddy and family of Dr Reddy’s has Rs 12,800 crore
PV Ramprasad Reddy and family of Aurobindo Pharma has Rs 22,600 cr
GV Prasad and G Reddy of Dr Reddy’s have Rs 10,700 crore
M Satyanarayana Reddy and family of MSN Laboratories has Rs 9,800 crore
VC Nannapaneni of Natco Pharma has Rs 8,600 crore
PV Krishna Reddy of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure has Rs 10,200 crore