Ever wonder how many billionaires reside in Hyderabad? Here's your answer

HYDERABAD: The latest edition of the Hurun Global Rich List 2021 released on Tuesday said that there are 10 billionaires from Hyderabad with an accumulative wealth of Rs 1.65 lakh crore ($22.6 billion).

As of January 15, the wealth calculations have named 209 billionaires in India.

Mumbai has 60, New Delhi 40 and Bengaluru has 22 billionaires.

Mukesh Ambani led the Indian list with a wealth of Rs 6.05 lakh crore, followed by Gautam Adani.

Here are the 10 Hyderabadi billionaires: