Cupid games have peaked since Covid-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In 2020 with the pandemic, we were locked inside our homes and were surrounded with negativity. However, in terms of the dating arena, it led to an increase in people resorting to online dating platforms to fight loneliness.

QuackQuack, an online dating app, released a survey depicting that the users were all the more active in the present, that is the post-Covid-19 times, especially women.

There has been a 66 per cent increase and users now spend an average of 30 minutes per day on this app. Additionally, when the virus was at its peak, the users accessed the app throughout the day at short and regular intervals.