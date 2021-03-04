One Time Settlement for property tax extended till March 31

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) has yet again extended the deadline for One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for property tax arrears. On Wednesday, the department extended the deadline for the scheme to March 31, 2021. The State government started implementing the scheme on August 1, 2020.

Though the first deadline was September 15, 2020, the government extended it multiple times to improve property tax collections. The scheme was introduced for the waiver of 90 per cent of accumulated arrears on property tax, provided the tax payer clears the principle amount of dues till 2019-20 altogether, with 10 per cent of interest on accumulated arrears in one go, in respect to properties under the OTS in all the Urban Local Bodies, including GHMC. The civic body, till the end of February, has collected property tax, amounting to around Rs 1,350 crore, as against the targeted Rs 1,862 crore.

Waiving off arrears

