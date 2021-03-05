Fat to fit: Hyderabad's AIG Hospital offers weight loss plan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of World Obesity Day, AIG Hospitals is offering a complementary, holistic weight management package meant for anyone with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 and above.

Doctors at the hospital said that the package would prove useful as each body type requires a catered method to tackle obesity; in other words, following a common routine may not work for everyone.

Obesity, especially amongst those with a BMI above 30, requires more than just will power, but a scientific approach -- a holistic weight management protocol, say doctors.

The package that AIG hospitals offers includes bio-impedence test (to calculate body fate percentage) and a consultation with an expert from the Centre for Obesity and Metabolic Therapy.

Additionally, one could avail a diet and nutrition consultation in the package.

The complementary package is only for a limited period, from March 4 to March 6. For more details, contact 040-4244 4222 or log on to aighospitals.com, a press release said.