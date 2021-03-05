RGV takes jab at GHMC Mayor Vijayalaxmi, asks her to be made 'international mayor of dogs'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Courting yet another controversy, film director Ram Gopal Varma, took to Twitter on Thursday to take a jab at the recently-elected Mayor of GHMC Vijayalaxmi R Gadwal and her love for dogs.

A video of the Mayor feeding her dog had recently surfaced on some social media platforms. In typical style, RGV posted that video and tweeted tongue-in-cheek jibes at the Mayor.

“Going by the emotions in this video I doubt the Hyderabad Mayor @GadwalvijayaTRS loves her family, her party, @KTRTRS, #KCR and even the people of telangana 1% of how much she loves a dog ..Am sure they all are jealous of this DOG [sic]”

“After seeing this video of @GadwalvijayaTRS I am wondering if she was drunk with love on a dog or in love with a drunk dog but the question is whether she loves the people as much as her dog.Honestly I pray to be born as a dog in my next birth if a mayor can love me this much [sic]”

MCC violation by Mayor

Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi is reported to have violated the Model Code of Conduct on Thursday.

During an interaction with a few representatives, the Mayor allegedly distributed requested them to support TRS candidate, Surabhi Vani Devi and cast their first preferential vote to Vani Devi.