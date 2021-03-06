Daily wage labourer arrested by Cyberabad cops for thefts at temples

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police, on Friday, arrested a property offender Baba Shankar, 25, at Alwal for his involvement in a series of thefts at temples across the city. Reportedly, the accused took to thievery after he was rendered jobless by the lockdown.

Based on CCTV footage and clues found at the crime scene, police identified Shankar and nabbed him. Stolen property was recovered from his possession. Hailing from Assam, Shankar migrated to the city in 2015 in search of livelihood. He worked as a daily wage labourer. He lost his job during the pandemic, and got addicted to alcohol.

To make money, he began robbing temples. Armed with a hacksaw blade and a screwdriver, he would move around in the night in search of temples to loot. He would break open the hundis and steal money from them. He spent most of the bounty on alcohol.