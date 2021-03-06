Hyderabad Mayor 'blows a fuse' over frequent power outages

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government and the first citizen of Hyderabad, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, are not on the same page about round-the-clock power supply in the city.

Vijayalaxmi, on Friday, complained that there were frequent power outages at her camp office, which were hampering her day-to-day work.

In a note addressed to GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, the Mayor said that the outages were causing inconvenience to her, and requested him to install a 25 KV generator at the camp office immediately.

The Mayor, however, clarified that she had requested the Commissioner only to install a temporary generator, as power was being disrupted at her residence due to the ongoing work of laying new electricity lines. She said that she wanted a generator so that her work does not get interrupted.

Vijayalaxmi’s remarks come at a time when the government has made tall claims of providing uninterrupted power supply across the State. In fact, this is not the first time that she has courted controversy. Shortly after taking charge, she was caught in the eye of a storm when she said she would pray to God that the city does not get rains for the next five years.